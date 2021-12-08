UrduPoint.com

Putin-Biden Talks Were Frank, Businesslike - Kremlin

Putin-Biden Talks Were Frank, Businesslike - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden held on Tuesday were frank and businesslike, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The presidents expressed the opinion that, taking into account their special responsibility for maintaining international security and stability, Russia and the United States will continue dialogue and necessary contacts. In general, the conversation was frank and businesslike," the statement says.

