Putin-Biden Talks Will Help Determine What Needs To Be Done To Revive JCPOA - Sullivan

Faizan Hashmi 46 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:40 PM

Putin-Biden Talks Will Help Determine What Needs to Be Done to Revive JCPOA - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The United States and Russia have worked jointly in a productive way on efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the upcoming US-Russian presidential summit will be an opportunity to decide what more needs to be done, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"Russia is a member of the P5+1; the American negotiating team is working with the Russian negotiating team in Vienna; they have worked in a productive and constructive way to a large extent," Sullivan told reporters. "This [summit] will be an opportunity for the two presidents to be able to consult on where they think we are in those talks and what needs to be done to get them across the line."

More Stories From World

