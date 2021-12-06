UrduPoint.com

Putin, Biden To Discuss Bilateral Ties, Implementation Of Geneva Summit Results - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will discuss bilateral relations, as well as will touch upon on the implementation of Geneva summit results during a video conference on December 7, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"Of course, it will be necessary to discuss how the understandings that were reached in Geneva (in June) are being implemented, to touch upon ... what is being fully implemented and what requires additional efforts.

Of course, this is a bilateral relationship that continues to remain in a rather poor state," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the takls' agenda.

The leaders will also discuss tensions around Ukraine, NATO's advancement towards Russia's borders, as well as Putin's initiative on security guarantees, the official added.

Commenting on a UN Security Council permanent members meeting, he said that the degree of confrontation in international relations makes the meeting even more urgent.

