UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Biden To Discuss Fight Against COVID-19, Settlement Of Regional Conflicts At Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 08:01 PM

Putin, Biden to Discuss Fight Against COVID-19, Settlement of Regional Conflicts at Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will discuss the fight against the pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts in Geneva on June 16, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will discuss the fight against the pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts in Geneva on June 16, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"It is meant to discuss the state and prospects of further development of Russian-US relations, strategic stability issues, as well as topical issues on the international agenda, including interaction in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts," the statement says.

Earlier, Biden offered the Russian leader to hold a summit in a third country. It was expected that this could happen in June in Europe, where Biden would attend NATO summit and also visit the UK.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Visit Vladimir Putin Geneva United Kingdom June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress to discuss scien ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 forcing organisations to focus on digital ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler restructures Urban Planning Council

34 minutes ago

Israeli Defense Minister, Blinken Discuss Long-Ter ..

3 minutes ago

EPA’s programme set to propel regional publishin ..

49 minutes ago

Russia's Role in Defeating Nazis in WWII Should No ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.