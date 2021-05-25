Putin, Biden to Discuss Fight Against COVID-19, Settlement of Regional Conflicts at Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will discuss the fight against the pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts in Geneva on June 16, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"It is meant to discuss the state and prospects of further development of Russian-US relations, strategic stability issues, as well as topical issues on the international agenda, including interaction in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts," the statement says.

Earlier, Biden offered the Russian leader to hold a summit in a third country. It was expected that this could happen in June in Europe, where Biden would attend NATO summit and also visit the UK.