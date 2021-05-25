Putin, Biden to Discuss Strategic Stability, Arms Control - Kremlin

Strategic stability and arms control are important for all the countries, therefore the topics will be on the agenda at the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Strategic stability and arms control are important for all the countries, therefore the topics will be on the agenda at the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Stability and arms control certainly concern all the countries in the world, therefore stability and arms control will certainly be on the agenda. But let us wait for a statement on the matter, which will be issued soon, and only then discuss the possible agenda," Peskov told reporters, asked whether the presidents have agreed on a list of topics for discussion.