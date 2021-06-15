Putin, Biden to Discuss Strategic Stability, Cybercrime at Geneva Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The agenda of the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will include issues pertaining to strategic stability, the fight against COVID-19 and cybersecurity, as well as regional problems, including the situation in the middle East, Ukraine, and Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

"These are the state and prospects for the development of Russia-US relations, the main issues of strategic stability, information security, the fight against cybercrime. Specific outstanding issues of bilateral relations will be discussed separately, then the topics of economic cooperation, climate, the Arctic and, of course, the fight against the coronavirus," Ushakov said, commenting on the agenda.

The presidential aide also noted that "regional problems are saved for last." The leaders, in particular, will discuss the Middle East settlement, the situation in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, the situation on the Korean Peninsula, as well as the Iranian nuclear program. Special attention is planned to be paid to Nagorno-Karabakh and the situation in Belarus, Ushakov added.

The crisis in Ukraine will be discussed among other regional issues if one of the parties does not touch upon this topic during the meeting earlier, which is quite possible, the official said, explaining that it will depend on how the discussion goes.

"These are the topics that are agreed on the agenda, but you are well aware that the presidents can touch upon any topic at their discretion. Issues that are not agreed upon in advance and not indicated in the agenda may also be raised," Ushakov said.

The presidential aide went on to say that strategic stability would be one of the key topics of the summit, noting that "in recent years, many serious problems have accumulated in this area, caused by a number of unilateral steps by the United States." Among these steps, Ushakov named the withdrawal from international agreements on limiting arms development.

Commenting on other topics on the agenda, Ushakov noted that the prospects of trade and investment cooperation between the two countries were also planned to be discussed during the meeting, as well as cybersecurity.

"Recently, absurd accusations against Russia of connivance with cybercrime have been heard more and more in the United States. At the same time, our country has repeatedly offered the United States to restore a dialogue on information security issues ” for a meaningful and constructive discussion of all existing issues," the Russian presidential aide recalled.

Another key topic on the agenda is climate, the official said, adding that environmental issues is one of those areas where the two countries have common interests and similar approaches.