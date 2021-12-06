UrduPoint.com

Putin, Biden To Hold Conversation Via Secure Line - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 03:15 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will talk on Tuesday via a secure line, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that the first footage of conversation will be shown later on

"We believe that this will be a fairly detailed, lengthy video conference. It will be a secure video conference," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that two presidents will start the conversation at 14:00 GMT and it will not be broadcast live/

"We will show, I think, the first footage of communication ... All communication will be carried out behind closed doors," Peskov added.

