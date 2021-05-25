Putin, Biden to Meet in Geneva on June 16 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will meet in Geneva on June 16, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will meet in Geneva on June 16, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the agreement reached, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with US President Joseph Biden in Geneva on June 16," the statement says.

Earlier, Biden offered the Russian leader to hold a summit in a third country.