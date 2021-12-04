Putin, Biden To Speak On Tuesday Evening - Peskov To Sputnik
Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a videoconference with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in the evening of Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday
Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that the presidents would discuss Ukraine and several other issues.
"Evening. The presidents will decide on their own," Peskov said when asked when the conversation would take place and how long it would last.