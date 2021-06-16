UrduPoint.com
Putin, Biden To Talk Face-to-Face If Necessary - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:07 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will talk face-to-face if they deem necessary but Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be present at the negotiating table at the start of the Wednesday summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"This is the proposed format. Actually, they will start with a conversation - two presidents, Foreign Minister Lavrov and the secretary of state. But the heads of state, they are the heads of state. If they deem it necessary to speak face to face, they will talk face to face," Peskov told the Channel One Russia broadcaster.

