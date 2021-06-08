Putin, Biden to Touch Upon Ukraine at Upcoming Summit - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will touch upon Ukraine at their upcoming summit, and the Russian leader will explain why it is difficult to achieve some progress in the Donbas conflict settlement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday,

"They will certainly touch upon Ukraine. I am sure that Biden will hear from our side a clear explanation why all these groans and calls on Moscow from Washington and European capitals are being sent to the wrong address.

Russia is not a party to the Minsk set of measures. Russia cannot be perceived as a side that must do something in this regard. The problem is Kiev's refusal to have a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk," Ryabkov told reporters.

The Russian diplomat expressed confidence that Putin will provide a "full, vivid and understandable explanation of why it is impossible to move toward crisis settlement, who is responsible for this, and which role the United States plays."