Putin, Biden Touched Upon Afghanistan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden touched upon Afghanistan at their summit in Geneva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, asked if Biden seeks Russia's support on the matter.

"They touched upon the matter ... I will not go into detail," Peskov told Echo of Moscow radio station.