Putin, Biden Touched Upon Iran at Narrow-Format Negotiations - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The problematic of Iran's nuclear deal was discussed at the summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in the small group format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"They touched upon it in the small group format.

There are some preliminary outlines," Peskov told Echo of Moscow radio station.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed the belief that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action could be restored, pointing to the recent positive dynamics.