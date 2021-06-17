UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Biden Touched Upon Iran At Narrow-Format Negotiations - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:25 PM

Putin, Biden Touched Upon Iran at Narrow-Format Negotiations - Kremlin

The problematic of Iran's nuclear deal was discussed at the summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in the small group format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The problematic of Iran's nuclear deal was discussed at the summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in the small group format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"They touched upon it in the small group format.

There are some preliminary outlines," Peskov told Echo of Moscow radio station.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed the belief that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action could be restored, pointing to the recent positive dynamics.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Nuclear Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Elahi faces threat of NA like situation in Punjab ..

4 minutes ago

Putin, Biden Did Not Discuss Lists for Potential P ..

3 minutes ago

River in Crimea's Kerch Overflows Banks Flooding C ..

3 minutes ago

Multiple schemes approved for district Vehari

3 minutes ago

Putin, Biden Did Not Discuss Possibility for US to ..

3 minutes ago

European markets drop on Fed news

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.