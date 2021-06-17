UrduPoint.com
Putin, Biden Touched Upon Potential Mutual Recognition Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:03 AM

Putin, Biden Touched Upon Potential Mutual Recognition of COVID-19 Vaccines

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that potential mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines was on the agenda at his negotiations with US President Joe Biden

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that potential mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines was on the agenda at his negotiations with US President Joe Biden.

"We discussed this topic, but only cursorily," Putin told reporters after the top-level summit in Geneva.

"As you know, we reacted to the US request under the previous administration and supplied our equipment as humanitarian assistance. The US is a big and powerful country, and money was not a problem, but they just needed artificial lung ventilators badly back then. As you know, we did it absolutely altruistically, and we are ready for further cooperation on the matter," Putin went on to say.

More Stories From World

