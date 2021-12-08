UrduPoint.com

Putin-Biden Video Summit Brought No Breakthroughs, But Leaders Showed Commitment - Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:30 AM

Putin-Biden Video Summit Brought No Breakthroughs, But Leaders Showed Commitment - Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The online summit of the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, did not bring any breakthroughs, this is still difficult to expect, but the leaders showed a desire to work and engage in dialogue, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

Putin and Biden held closed video talks that lasted two hours on Tuesday.

"There were no breakthroughs, you know, so far. Relations cause concern," Ushakov told reporters.

"It is probably difficult to expect any serious breakthroughs yet. At the same time, the presidents showed a willingness to continue practical work, and in particular, start discussing very sensitive issues," he said.

During their talks on Tuesday, Putin and Biden agreed to instruct their teams to promptly engage in contact on sensitive issues, which in particular include Ukraine and NATO's expansion to the east, Ushakov said.

He said the conversation was quite frank, but at the same time there was room for jokes.

Ushakov said Putin told Biden Russia was worried by real threats, which relate to global security issues.

He said only two presidents talked to each other during the video summit.

Ushakov said Biden vowed to discuss Russia's concerns with his supporters.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Same

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

3 hours ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

4 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

4 hours ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

4 hours ago
 17 held with contraband

17 held with contraband

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.