Putin Bids Farewell to Gorbachev, Lays Flowers at Coffin - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said has bid farewell to late Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and laid flowers at his coffin before departing to Kaliningrad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Gorbachev died on Tuesday at the age of 91 in Moscow after a long and serious illness, according to the Central Clinical Hospital. He will be laid to rest at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow after a public farewell ceremony on Saturday.

"The president went to the Kaliningrad region today .

.. but before leaving, the president stopped at the Central Clinical Hospital, said goodbye to Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev, laid flowers at the coffin," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that elements of a state funeral will be used at a farewell ceremony for Gorbachev.

"There will be elements of a state funeral in the sense that, of course, there will be a guard of honor, a farewell will be organized, in this case the state will assist in organizing this funeral," Peskov said.