SAINT-PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) PETERSBURG, October 9 (Sputnik) - Ukrainian special services have authorized and performed the explosion on the Crimean Bridge, which is a terrorist act aimed at destroying Russia's critical infrastructure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

Putin held a meeting with Russian investigative chief Alexander Bastrykin to discuss the preliminary results of the investigation into the Saturday blast on the bridge that spans the Kerch Strait.

"Here, as you have just reported, there is no doubt. This is a terrorist attack aimed at destroying critical civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation," Putin said during the meeting, adding that "the authors and executors, those who ordered it are the special services of Ukraine.

"

Bastrykin confirmed Putin's words, specifying that Russian and foreign nationals helped organize this terrorist act.

On Saturday, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said that a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire and two car spans to partially collapse.

According to preliminary data from the Russian Investigative Committee, at least three people died as a result of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

Late on Saturday night, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that Russia had resumed railway service on the Crimean Bridge and that all scheduled trains would be able to cross it, both passenger and freight ones.