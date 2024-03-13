Putin Boasts Russia Nuclear Arsenal Better Than In US
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia's nuclear triad -- its three-pronged arsenal of weapons launched from land, sea and air -- was "much more" advanced than that of the United States.
The Kremlin has touted its nuclear prowess throughout the two-year offensive in Ukraine, warning Western countries last month there was a "real" risk of nuclear catastrophe if they escalated the conflict.
"Our triad, the nuclear triad, it is more modern than any other triad. Only we and the Americans actually have such triads. And we have advanced much more here," Putin said in an interview on state tv.
The West has accused Russia of reckless nuclear rhetoric since it launched its assault on Ukraine in February 2022.
Moscow is thought to possess over 5,000 nuclear warheads, the largest stockpile in the world.
In the same interview, Putin said Western countries sending their troops to Ukraine would not change the situation on the battlefield.
"If we talk about official military contingents of foreign countries, I am sure it will not change the situation on the battlefield. That is the most important thing. Just as supplying arms does not change anything," Putin said.
His comments come after French leader Emmanuel Macron last month declined to rule out putting boots on the ground, a significant shift in rhetoric as Ukraine struggles on the battlefield.
While Macron since has doubled down on his remarks, several of Ukraine's allies including Washington have distanced themselves from the idea, which stunned many in Europe.
Ukraine has ceded ground to Russian forces in recent months as it faces a myriad of shortages, from artillery to air defences, in part because a $60 billion aid package remains held up in the US Congress.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
More Stories From World
-
Charles de Gaulle's son dies aged 102: family8 minutes ago
-
Denmark says spending boost will surpass NATO target8 minutes ago
-
Water cuts add to frustrations ahead of S.Africa vote18 minutes ago
-
Top French school head resigns, accused of domestic violence18 minutes ago
-
China warns proposed TikTok ban will 'come back to bite' US38 minutes ago
-
Famine stalks Sudan in second Ramadan plagued by war1 hour ago
-
Israel strike on car in south Lebanon kills at least one: state media1 hour ago
-
Putin says Russian nuclear weapons 'more advanced' than in US1 hour ago
-
France, Germany, Poland to hold talks on Ukraine: Warsaw2 hours ago
-
Volkswagen's 2023 profits rise, outlook for this year cautious2 hours ago
-
Japan space rocket explodes seconds after launch2 hours ago
-
Volkswagen's 2023 profits rise, outlook for this year cautious2 hours ago