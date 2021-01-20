Putin, Bolivian President Discuss COVID-19 Response, Sputnik V Vaccine - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed by phone with his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, the fight against the coronavirus and the Sputnik V vaccine, the Kremlin said.

"Particular attention was paid to the topic of cooperation in combating the spread of coronavirus infection, in particular, in the use of vaccines," it said.

It noted that the importance of the agreements reached in December 2020 on the supply of Russia's Sputnik V to Bolivia had been emphasized.

"Issues of further development of Russian-Bolivian relations in various fields were thoroughly discussed," the statement also says.