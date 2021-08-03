Putin, Bolivian President Discuss COVID-19 Response During Phone Conversation - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, discussed the COVID-19 response and deliveries of Sputnik V vaccine to the South American country during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"The issues of interaction in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection were thoroughly considered [during the conversation], taking into account the agreement on the supply of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V to Bolivia," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that both presidents expressed satisfaction with the ongoing development of Russian-Bolivian ties in many other spheres.