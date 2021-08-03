UrduPoint.com

Putin, Bolivian President Discuss COVID-19 Response During Phone Conversation - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:55 PM

Putin, Bolivian President Discuss COVID-19 Response During Phone Conversation - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, discussed the COVID-19 response and deliveries of Sputnik V vaccine to the South American country during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, discussed the COVID-19 response and deliveries of Sputnik V vaccine to the South American country during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"The issues of interaction in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection were thoroughly considered [during the conversation], taking into account the agreement on the supply of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V to Bolivia," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that both presidents expressed satisfaction with the ongoing development of Russian-Bolivian ties in many other spheres.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Bolivia Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EVM to be shown publicly, in Parliament soon: Shib ..

EVM to be shown publicly, in Parliament soon: Shibli Faraz

4 minutes ago
 Pentagon locked down after reported shooting

Pentagon locked down after reported shooting

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan win toss, West Indies bat first in final ..

Pakistan win toss, West Indies bat first in final T20

4 minutes ago
 Khalilzad to Meet With Counterparts From Russia, C ..

Khalilzad to Meet With Counterparts From Russia, China, Pakistan in Coming Days

5 minutes ago
 Pentagon On Lockdown After Gunshots Fired Near Met ..

Pentagon On Lockdown After Gunshots Fired Near Metro - Associated Press

8 minutes ago
 New York City mandates vaccines for restaurants, s ..

New York City mandates vaccines for restaurants, shows and gyms: mayor

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.