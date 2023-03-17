Putin, Bolivian President Discuss Development of Bilateral Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed by phone with Bolivian President Luis Arce the development of bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed by phone with Bolivian President Luis Arce the development of bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Bolivian side.

"Key areas for the development of bilateral relations were discussed in detail, including in the trade, economic, energy, scientific and educational fields and in the field of high technologies. Having expressed mutual disposition to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation, the leaders agreed to intensify contacts at various levels," the statement says.