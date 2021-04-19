Putin, Bolivian President Discuss Trade, Energy, Transport, COVID-19 Response - Kremlin

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:36 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, discussed trade, energy, transport, the COVID-19 response and deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said
"Discussion continued on practical steps for the further comprehensive development of Russian-Bolivian partnership, including in the trade, economic, energy and transport fields," the Kremlin said in a statement.
According to the statement, Putin and Arce paid special attention to the cooperation in the healthcare field, talked about the COVID-19 response and deliveries of Sputnik V, a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, to Bolivia.