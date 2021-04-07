Putin, Bolsonaro Discuss Trade, Coronavirus, Sputnik V Vaccine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone talk with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, during which the leaders discussed trade and economic ties and the fight against coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"The prospects for the development of bilateral relations were discussed. The aspiration was confirmed for active joint work in line with the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership. Mutual interest was expressed in the consistent build-up of trade and economic ties," the statement says.

The presidents discussed cooperation in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection, the Kremlin said. They also discussed the registration of Russian vaccine Sputnik V in Brazil, the organization of its deliveries and production of the drug in the country.

"Vladimir Putin and Jair Bolsonaro emphasized their intention to continue to maintain personal contact on all these issues," the statement says.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Brazilian side.