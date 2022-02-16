Putin, Bolsonaro Discussed Strengthening Cooperation in Military Field

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, discussed strengthening cooperation in the military field during a meeting on Wednesday, according to the joint statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, discussed strengthening cooperation in the military field during a meeting on Wednesday, according to the joint statement.

"The heads of state discussed the prospects for strengthening cooperation and bilateral exchanges in the military field," the statement read.

According to the statement, Russian and Brazilian leaders reaffirm their intention to support efforts to ban the development, production and use of chemical weapons.

"The presidents noted cooperation in the space field and the implementation of joint projects in the field of satellite navigation and space debris tracking, and also reaffirmed their mutual interest in building up cooperation in other areas related to space activities for peaceful purposes," the statement read.