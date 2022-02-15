Putin, Bolsonaro to Discuss Strengthening of Strategic Partnership on February 16- Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, the strengthening of strategic partnership, the cooperation in the economy, culture and science on February 16, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On February 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who will pay a visit to Russia," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The parties are set to consider issues of strengthening the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership, the development of cooperation in trade, economy, science, cultural and humanitarian fields, as well as to exchange views concerning the key issues of the international agenda, according to the statement.