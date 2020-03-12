UrduPoint.com
Putin, Borissov Discuss Russia-Bulgaria Cooperation In Phone Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov discussed bilateral cooperation in phone talks on Thursday, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation on the current agenda, including in the energy sector," the press service said in a statement.

