Putin, Brazilian Counterpart Bolsonaro to Discuss Development of Cooperation in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow with his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro.

The two leaders will discuss strengthening strategic partnership, developing cooperation in the economy, culture and science, as well as exchange views on international issues.

Putin invited the Brazilian leader to Russia in December 2021.

The Brazilian foreign, defense, justice and agriculture ministers are expected to fly to Moscow with Bolsonaro.

After the meeting with Putin, Bolsonaro will meet with Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, and then attend a meeting with Russian and Brazilian businessmen engaging in agribusiness, nuclear power industry, fertilizers and gas.