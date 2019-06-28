Putin, Brazilian President Hold First Meeting at BRICS Summit in Osaka - Kremlin Spokesman

(@imziishan)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held on Friday his first meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the summit of BRICS developing economies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin held on Friday his first meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the summit of BRICS developing economies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

BRICS summit was held on the margins of the G20 summit, currently underway in the Japanese city of Osaka.

"The working day started with a meeting in BRICS format. This is an informal meeting, traditionally dated to multilateral summits, including G20 summit. Brazil has been elected to chair and organize the meeting. While he was waiting for other participants, Putin had an opportunity to get acquainted rather closely with Brazilian President Bolsonaro.

This was their first meeting, and they had an opportunity to have a good conversation," Peskov told reporters.

Putin and Bolsonaro noted efficiency and relevance of BRICS, the Kremlin spokesman added.

"Participants of BRICS summit touched upon global trade instability ... Many participants mentioned the need to reform the World Trade Organization in order to make this organization, which has no alternative, more efficient. Indian partners said it was necessary to strengthen cooperation on fighting terrorism," Peskov added.