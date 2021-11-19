Putin Briefed About Joint Russia-China Aviation Patrol - Kremlin

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin about joint air patrols by long-range aviation aircraft of Russian aerospace forces and Chinese military aviation in the Asia-Pacific region over the waters of Japan and East China Seas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

Japanese F-16 and F-15 aircraft escorted Russian strategic missile carriers at some points during the flight.

"According to the report, the Su-35S aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces provided fighter escort for strategic bombers. The aircraft were controlled in the air from the A-50U radar patrol and guidance aircraft," Peskov said.