Putin Briefed About Special Operation With Use of Many Sources - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin receives information about the course of the special operation from many sources and has an idea of the real picture on the ground, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The President receives information from many sources and has the opportunity to have an idea of the real picture on the ground. And, of course, he will continue this practice. He will also communicate with military officers, we talked about this yesterday, and with military personnel, and with commanders, and so on and so forth. He always does that, that is his strong point," Peskov told a briefing.