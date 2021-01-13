UrduPoint.com
Putin Briefed Erdogan On Results Of Latest Trilateral Talks On Karabakh - Kremlin

Putin Briefed Erdogan on Results of Latest Trilateral Talks on Karabakh - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to brief the latter on the key results of the latest Karabakh talks of Russian, Azeri and Armenian leaders, which Moscow hosted on Monday, the Kremlin said.

The January 11 talks between Putin, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resulted in an agreement to create a special working group, co-chaired by the three countries' deputy prime ministers, that would focus on plans for Nagorno-Karabakh development.

"Vladimir Putin provided information about the key results of the trilateral meeting of Russian, Azeri and Armenian leaders, which was held on January 11 in Moscow and centered around the implementation of the statement on Nagorno-Karabakh, signed on November 9, 2020," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Erdogan confirmed Turkey's support for Russia's effort toward peace in Karabakh and "spoke in favor of continuing coordination of Russia's and Turkey's actions, including in the interests of regional economic development and promotion of mutually beneficial projects," the Kremlin continued.

