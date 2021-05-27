Putin Briefed Lukashenko on Discussing Belarus With Biden - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, that he had discussed Belarus with US President Joe Biden simply out of political correctness, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on Lukashenko's claim that Putin apologized for talking about Belarus with Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, that he had discussed Belarus with US President Joe Biden simply out of political correctness, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on Lukashenko's claim that Putin apologized for talking about Belarus with Biden.

"You know, discussing third countries and leaders of third countries without anyhow briefing these leaders is not something generally accepted internationally. So, this should not be perceived as a real apology, this is just a turn of phrase.

President Putin is indeed very [politically] correct and he decided it would be proper to tell his Belarusian counterpart that they touched upon this problematic," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the decision was motivated by "political and diplomatic correctness."

"Vladimir Putin briefed [Lukashenko] at his own initiative, he does it regularly, he briefs his Belarusian counterpart on other contacts," Preskov added.

On Wednesday, Lukashenko invited Putin and Biden to come to Minsk if they want to discuss Belarus.