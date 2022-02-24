Putin Briefed Lukashenko on Situation on Border With Ukraine, in Donbas - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and informed him about the situation on the border with Ukraine and in Donbas, the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo close to Lukashenko's press office said on Thursday.

According to the Telegram channel, the phone talks took place at about 5 a.m. (02:00 GMT).