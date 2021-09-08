Putin Briefed Michel on Karabakh Agreements Implementation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed European Council President Charles Michel on the steps to implement trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh in their recent phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"They discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh. At the request of Charles Michel, the Russian president informed him about the steps being taken to implement provisions of the trilateral agreements signed on November 9, 2020, and on January 11, 2021," the Kremlin said in a statement.