MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the attack on the house of Central Election Commission (CEC) chief Ella Pamfilova, during which she has been hit with a stun baton, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

An unidentified person got into Pamfilova's house in Moscow region and hit her several times with a stun baton in the early hours of Friday, according to the Interior Ministry. Criminal investigation has been launched.

"The president has been briefed on it," Peskov said.

The Investigative Committee has pledged to verify the possible link between the attack and Pamfilova's professional activities.

Russia will hold on September 8 municipal and regional parliamentary elections.