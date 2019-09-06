UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Briefed On Attack On House Of Russia's CEC Chief - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 05:36 PM

Putin Briefed on Attack on House of Russia's CEC Chief - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the attack on the house of Central Election Commission (CEC) chief Ella Pamfilova, during which she has been hit with a stun baton, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the attack on the house of Central Election Commission (CEC) chief Ella Pamfilova, during which she has been hit with a stun baton, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

An unidentified person got into Pamfilova's house in Moscow region and hit her several times with a stun baton in the early hours of Friday, according to the Interior Ministry. Criminal investigation has been launched.

"The president has been briefed on it," Peskov said.

The Investigative Committee has pledged to verify the possible link between the attack and Pamfilova's professional activities.

Russia will hold on September 8 municipal and regional parliamentary elections.

Related Topics

Attack Interior Ministry Moscow Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vladimir Putin September Criminals

Recent Stories

SAPM assures Italian companies 'complete facilitat ..

33 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile over Najran ..

5 minutes ago

Eight People Killed in Taliban Attack in Northern ..

1 minute ago

Ankara Summons Lebanese Ambassador Over Provocatio ..

5 minutes ago

CPEC manifestation of Pak-China economic relations ..

5 minutes ago

Zimbabweans 'suffered for too long' under Mugabe: ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.