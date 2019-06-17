Putin Briefed on Deadly Fight in Village in Western Russia - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the situation in a village of Chemodanovka, where one person died and four were injured in a fight involving many people, but this case should be investigated by the relevant agencies, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

According to a local office of the Interior Ministry, a conflict broke out late on Thursday and turned into a fight where five people suffered, one of them fatally. As many as 15 people have been detained.

"Of course, we are aware of what is happening there, this situation has also drawn a lot of public attention.

And our president was in Tajikistan, he was briefed on this when it happened," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about a potential foreign interference, the spokesman said that only the law enforcement was at liberty to speak about the reasons of the conflict.

It has been said on the social networks that the conflict involved representatives of the local Roma community. The regional governor has urged everyone to avoid jumping to conclusions.