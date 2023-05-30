Putin Briefed on Drone Attack on Moscow - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Russian President was briefed about the drone attack on Moscow by the Defense Ministry, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, local authorities in Moscow and the Moscow region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Today, the president's working day started very early.

He received information directly from the Defense Ministry and from the relevant departments, information from the mayor of Moscow, the governor of the Moscow region, from the Ministry of Emergency Situations," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the president does not have any "special plans" to address Russian citizens after the attack of Ukrainian drones on Moscow.