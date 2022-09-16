Putin Briefed UN Under-Secretary-General on Implementation of 'Food Deal' - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin explained in detail the implementation of the "food deal" by UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo, she replied that the issue was on the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"After the signing of the Samarkand Declaration, Putin talked with the Deputy Secretary General of the UN, who was present, and again explained to her in detail how the food deal is being implemented. Namely, that after all, only a tiny part of what is exported from the ports actually reached poor countries, and there was a fairly detailed conversation," he told reporters.

According to Peskov, "she said that this problem was on the agenda of the UN, and the UN was dealing with this problem."

