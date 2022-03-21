UrduPoint.com

Putin Briefed Uzbek Leader On Course Of Special Operation In Ukraine - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 04:16 PM

Putin Briefed Uzbek Leader on Course of Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev about the course of the special operation to protect Donbas during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev about the course of the special operation to protect Donbas during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"At the initiative of the Uzbek side, a telephone conversation took place between ... Putin and ... Mirziyoyev. Vladimir Putin informed about the course of the special military operation to protect the Donbas republics. The president of Uzbekistan spoke with understanding about the position and actions of the Russian side," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan

Recent Stories

Pakistan's constitution gives right to freedom of ..

Pakistan's constitution gives right to freedom of speech: Gill

31 seconds ago
 Kyiv mayor announces new curfew from late Monday t ..

Kyiv mayor announces new curfew from late Monday to Wednesday morning

21 minutes ago
 Storm Kills 4 Fishermen in New Zealand - Police

Storm Kills 4 Fishermen in New Zealand - Police

21 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 408kg drugs

ANF recovers 408kg drugs

22 minutes ago
 Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood becomes Vice Chief of Ai ..

Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood becomes Vice Chief of Air Staff

22 minutes ago
 Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition will be held on Fr ..

Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition will be held on Friday

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>