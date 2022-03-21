Putin Briefed Uzbek Leader on Course of Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev about the course of the special operation to protect Donbas during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev about the course of the special operation to protect Donbas during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"At the initiative of the Uzbek side, a telephone conversation took place between ... Putin and ... Mirziyoyev. Vladimir Putin informed about the course of the special military operation to protect the Donbas republics. The president of Uzbekistan spoke with understanding about the position and actions of the Russian side," the Kremlin said in a statement.