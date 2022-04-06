Putin Briefed Vucic on Progress in Russia-Ukraine Talks During Phone Call - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed Serbian President Alexandar Vucic on the progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed Serbian President Alexandar Vucic on the progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"At the request of Alexandar Vucic, Vladimir Putin informed (him) about the course of negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives. It was agreed to continue personal contacts," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders also exchanged views on topical regional issues, including Kosovo, the statement added.

"The mutual intention to further develop the Russian-Serbian strategic partnership, expand trade and economic ties, including in the energy sector, has been confirmed," the presidential administration said.