Putin Briefly Met With UN Deputy Secretary General After SCO Summit in Samarkand

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has held brief talks with UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo after the SCO summit in Samarkand, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The Russian leader asked the UN secretariat to influence the decision of the European Commission regarding the lifting of sanctions on the supply of Russian fertilizers to those countries in need, noting that as of now, the sanctions have been lifted only for supplies to European countries.