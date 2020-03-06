Putin Briefs Assad Over Phone on Moscow-Ankara Agreements on Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Syrian leader Bashar Assad during phone talks on Friday about the agreements reached at recent Russian-Turkish summit in Moscow, and stressed that their implementation will help stabilize the situation in Idlib, the Kremlin's press service reported.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Putin informed Assad about the agreements reached during the Russian-Turkish summit on March 5, stressing that their implementation will stabilize the situation in the Idlib zone," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, Assad praised the outcome of the talks between the leaders of Russia and Turkey and expressed gratitude to Putin for Russia's support in the fight against terrorism and for efforts aimed at ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.