Putin Briefs Draghi on Talks in Istanbul - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on the progress of the talks in Istanbul, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on the progress of the talks in Istanbul, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Mario Draghi.

At the request of Mario Draghi, Vladimir Putin informed about the progress of the negotiations of the Russian and Ukrainian representatives, the next round of which was held the day before in Istanbul," the statement says.