Putin Briefs Erdogan On Results Of Referendums In Liberated Territories - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 11:49 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the results of the September 23-27 referendums in the liberated territories on joining Russia, the Kremlin said on Thursday

"Vladimir Putin informed about the results of the referendums held on September 23-27 in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions on joining the Russian Federation. It was emphasized that the voting had taken place in a transparent manner, in full compliance with the norms and principles of international law. Residents of these regions exercised their right to self-determination in accordance with the provisions of the UN Charter, the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the 1975 Helsinki Final Act," the statement says.

