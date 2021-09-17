UrduPoint.com

Putin Briefs Finnish President About Agreements On Afghan Dossier In Dushanbe - Kremlin

Putin Briefs Finnish President About Agreements on Afghan Dossier in Dushanbe - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Finnish President Sauli Niinisto about the agreements on the Afghan dossier reached at the SCO and CSTO events held in Dushanbe, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Putin and Niinisto talked by phone, discussing the situation in Afghanistan.

"Vladimir Putin informed about the agreements on the Afghan dossier reached at the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and the meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council held in Dushanbe on September 16-17," the statement says.

Niinisto expressed gratitude to Putin for the assistance of the Finnish side in the evacuation from Kabul, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Niinisto agreed on further personal contacts and the continuation of an active dialogue at various levels.

