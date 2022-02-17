Putin Briefs Macron on Recognition Prospects of Donetsk, Luhansk Republics - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in a phone call that the initiative on the recognition of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region will not be taken into consideration, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Russian parliament's lower house voted for sending an appeal to Putin to recognize the breakaway republics.

"President Putin told President Macron that this initiative was of the Russian Communist Party and that he would not take this initiative into account. It is very good. Because if this process went to the end, then the Minsk agreements would be destroyed," Le Drian said at a meeting of the French Senate commission on international affairs.

The minister did not specify when the conversation took place.

Following Tuesday talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin commented on the appeal, saying that he will proceed on doing everything possible to solve the problems of Donbas, but the opportunities of the Minsk agreements have not been exhausted yet.

The Minsk agreements were designed to find a political resolution to the conflict between Kiev and the Donetsk and Luhansk republics. The leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine making up the Normandy group negotiated the package of measures in 2014 and 2015. However, the agreement has not been respected so far, and sporadic clashes still continue. Russia has repeatedly stated that Ukraine is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.