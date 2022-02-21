Putin Briefs Macron, Scholz on Results of Russian Security Council Meeting - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, during phone conversations, briefed French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the results of the expanded meeting of the Russian Security Council, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had phone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Vladimir Putin briefed them on the results of the extended meeting of the Russian Security Council, which considered the current situation around Donbas in the context of the State Duma's decision on the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics," the statement says.

Putin told Macron and Scholz that he planned to sign a decree on Donbas in the near future, the leaders expressed disappointment, the Kremlin said.

"Taking into account all this, the Russian president said that he intended to sign a corresponding decree in the near future. The president of France and the Federal chancellor of Germany expressed disappointment with this development. At the same time, they indicated their readiness to continue contacts," the statement says.