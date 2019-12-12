UrduPoint.com
Putin Briefs Russian Security Council About Normandy Four Summit, Pays Tribute To Luzhkov

Thu 12th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

Putin Briefs Russian Security Council About Normandy Four Summit, Pays Tribute to Luzhkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to the late ex-Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council and instructed to formulate proposals to perpetuate his memory, discussed the social and economic agenda and informed about his participation in the Normandy Four summit in Paris, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"At the beginning of the meeting, the president asked the participants to honor Luzhkov's memory and instructed the Moscow government and city hall to formulate proposals to perpetuate his memory," Peskov said.

Acute issues of Russia's internal social and economic agenda were also discussed at the meeting, he said.

"The president also informed the participants about the Normandy format summit in Paris and about bilateral meetings with the presidents of France, Ukraine and with the German Chancellor," the spokesman added.

The meeting was attended by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, speakers of both houses of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko and Vyacheslav Volodin, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service head Sergey Naryshkin and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov.

