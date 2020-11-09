UrduPoint.com
Putin Brings Number Of Russia's Deputy Prime Ministers To 10

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:21 PM

Putin Brings Number of Russia's Deputy Prime Ministers to 10

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree increasing the number of deputy prime ministers to 10, including one person at the post of the first deputy prime minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree increasing the number of deputy prime ministers to 10, including one person at the post of the first deputy prime minister.

"To establish that the chairman of the Russian Federation has 10 deputies, including one first deputy chairman .

.. one deputy chairman serving as the president's plenipotentiary representative in the Far Eastern Federal District ... and one deputy chairman serving as the head of the Russian government's executive office," the document read.

Under the decree signed on January 22, there were nine deputy prime ministers in the Russian cabinet.

