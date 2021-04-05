Putin Called Argentine Leader Who Contracted COVID-19 to Ask About Health - Buenos Aires

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, who is recovering from COVID-19 to ask about his health, the press office of the Argentinian leader said

"President Alberto Fernandez had a phone conversation this afternoon with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Upon learning that the head of the Argentinean state was infected with the coronavirus, Putin called him to inquire about his health," the office said.

During the conversation, the Argentine president thanked Russia for deliveries of coronavirus vaccines and said that he experiences a mild form of the virus.

"The President of Argentina expressed gratitude to Russia and emphasized that the disease is mild and without symptoms due to the positive effect of the Sputnik V vaccine," the office added.

Fernandez tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. On the same day, doctors assessed the president's health as stable.