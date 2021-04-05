UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Called Argentine Leader Who Contracted COVID-19 To Ask About Health - Buenos Aires

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

Putin Called Argentine Leader Who Contracted COVID-19 to Ask About Health - Buenos Aires

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, who is recovering from COVID-19 to ask about his health, the press office of the Argentinian leader said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, who is recovering from COVID-19 to ask about his health, the press office of the Argentinian leader said.

"President Alberto Fernandez had a phone conversation this afternoon with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Upon learning that the head of the Argentinean state was infected with the coronavirus, Putin called him to inquire about his health," the office said.

During the conversation, the Argentine president thanked Russia for deliveries of coronavirus vaccines and said that he experiences a mild form of the virus.

"The President of Argentina expressed gratitude to Russia and emphasized that the disease is mild and without symptoms due to the positive effect of the Sputnik V vaccine," the office added.

Fernandez tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. On the same day, doctors assessed the president's health as stable.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Same Argentina From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DQCB refers 22 cases to drug court

4 seconds ago

Ukraine's Antimonopoly Agency Fines Google $35,900 ..

6 seconds ago

Sullivan, Croatian Prime Minister Discuss Energy D ..

8 seconds ago

Erdogan says retired admirals letter implies 'poli ..

9 seconds ago

Saleh Al Sharqi issues Resolution appointing Deput ..

35 minutes ago

Dr Faisal launches Tarlai COVID-19 vaccination cen ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.